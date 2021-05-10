DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNL LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2021 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR DEALING DATE: 07-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 141.7718 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5652619 CODE: JPNL LN ISIN: FR0010245514 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNL LN Sequence No.: 104006 EQS News ID: 1194417 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194417&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2021 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)