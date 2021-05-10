DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 119.4168 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 597886 CODE: SGQP LN ISIN: LU0832436512 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0832436512 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 104012 EQS News ID: 1194434 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 10, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)