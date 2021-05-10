Aquark Ramps Up Capacity with Second Production Line

FOSHAN, China, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With revolutionary InverPad technology, demand for Aquark's range of InverPad swimming pool heat pumps has risen so definitively that Aquark has expanded its operations to accommodate a second state-of-the art production line.

The second production line was finalized in 2020 and has been put into use this year to meet escalating global demand for Aquark inverter pool heat pumps. This new addition to the factory adds 2,000 square meters of production space and 6,900 square meters of storage space.

With the second production line now in use, the expansive 12,000 m2, Aquark facility can now produce up to 15,000 sets per month, all meeting the extensive quality checkpoints, including inverter tests and safety electric tests.

Its innovative technology, high-end components, and stringent quality control are ever present in the design and operation of the new production line. With intelligent production elements such as ultrasonic gas welding, two halogen leak detectors, an automatic refrigerant charging system, and a pre-vacuum Roots vacuum unit, Aquark's assurance of the quality of its inverter pool heat pump remains a priority.

As the units are being assembled, the pool heat pumps and components are subjected to strict quality control with 28 inspection positions for electricity safety, performance, appearance & packing etc. This quality control regime is rigorous by anyone's standards, and complemented by Aquark's sophisticated lab which is capable of testing pool heat pumps as large as 110kw in simulated conditions as extreme as -25?.

Aquark has made a name for itself in the industry as the second biggest inverter pool heat pump supplier in China. Known for InverPad technology, innovation, and a constant desire to optimize user experience, Aquark is leading the way in swimming pool heat pump design and manufacture.

It is no secret that this second production line is revolutionary in terms of production capacity and quality, but industry specialists note that Aquark has no plans to slow down. As demand continues to swell for their range of InverPad pool heat pumps, Aquark is making plans to enhance the original production line for further production capacity.

