Compressed air energy storage (CAES) may become an interesting solution for countries with weak interconnection with their neighbors, according to scientists from Finland's Lappeenranta University of Technology (LUT). North America and sub-Saharan Africa were found to have the largest portion of suitable areas for this kind of storage technology, and Western Canada in particular, to have the world's strongest potential for this kind of storage technology.Storing intermittently generated renewable energy with compressed air energy storage (CAES) seems to have become more than a feasible solution ...

