DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MILL LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2021 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.6974 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5665778 CODE: MILL LN ISIN: LU2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MILL LN Sequence No.: 104047

May 10, 2021 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)