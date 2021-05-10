Luxury Handbag Market Size To Reach $94.00 Billion By 2028, Increasing Product Innovation, Changing Fashion Trends, & Rising Women's Workforce To Be Pivotal Factors For Growth | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Luxury Handbag Market size is expected to reach USD 94.00 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

What are Key Factors Driving the Luxury Handbag Market Growth?

Increased brand recognition and rising spending on handbags in emerging economies are driving the market. An increase in disposable income and a rise in purchasing power are other factors boosting the market growth. The use of handbags has become important for a woman. The rise in women's workforce and busy lifestyles have fueled the market growth globally.

Luxury handbag is considered to be an important accessory globally, thus driving the market over the forecast period. The major factors responsible for industry growth are increased disposable income in the developing economies and augmented use of luxury handbags. In addition, brand recognition and power are driving the industry. Hence, due to these reasons, the market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

The tote bags segment accounted for the largest share of nearly 36.0% in 2020. Tote bag allows the consumer to carry several goods at the same time due to its larger space. Hence, it is popular among working women as they require enormous space to keep important stuff, such as files and laptops. Moreover, these bags are available for every requirement of the consumer, which has increased the demand for tote bags. Additionally, shifting consumers' preference from plastic bags to tote bags is estimated to fuel the segment growth in the coming years.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Luxury Handbag Market" Report 2028.

Europe dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 34.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing popularity and trend of luxury handbags in this region. Furthermore, the increasing purchasing power of the consumers in this region is driving the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Luxury Handbag Market Report:

Which Region to Dominate the Luxury Handbag Market Share?

Europe dominated the market with a share of over 34.0% in 2020 due to high demand for high-end bags in key countries, including Germany, the U.K., and France.

What is the Luxury Handbag Growing Trends in Asia Pacific Region?

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growing trend of luxury lifestyle among women millennials in countries, including China and India.

How much Market Share the Tote Bags Accounted in 2020?

By product, tote bags accounted for the largest share of almost 36.0% in 2020 in light of the increasing number of working women who prefer these products as they are considered to be durable products with in-built aesthetic features.

Why the Offline Distribution Channel of the Luxury Handbag to Hold the Largest Market Share?

The offline distribution channel held the largest share of more than 89.0% in 2020 due to the easy availability of products and ease of comparing features.

Browse 85 page research report with TOC on "Global Luxury Handbags Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-luxury-handbag-market

Million Insights has segmented the global luxury handbag market on the basis of product, material, distribution channel, and region:

Luxury Handbag Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Shoulder Bags



Sling Bags



Tote Bags



Others

Luxury Handbag Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Leather



Cotton



Synthetic



Others

Luxury Handbag Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Online



Offline

Luxury Handbag Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa



List of Key Players of Luxury Handbag Market

Guccio Gucci S.p.A



Samsonite International S.A./Tumi brand



Valentino S.p.A



PVH Corp



Louis Vuitton



Ralph Lauren Corporation



Prada S.p.A



Giorgio Armani S .p.A

.p.A

Burberry Group PLC



Atelier

Read the Recent Press Releases by Million Insights:

Food Service Equipment Market - As per the published report, the global food service equipment market size is expected to arrive at USD 50.01 billion by 2028. It is estimated to develop by 5.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

As per the published report, the global food service equipment market size is expected to arrive at by 2028. It is estimated to develop by 5.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Predictive Dialer Software Market - As per the published report, the global predictive dialer software market size is estimated to arrive at USD 12.19 billion by 2028. It is projected to develop by 37.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

As per the published report, the global predictive dialer software market size is estimated to arrive at by 2028. It is projected to develop by 37.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Smoke Evacuation Systems Market - As per the published report, the global smoke evacuation systems market size is estimated to arrive at USD 285.5 million by 2028. It is projected to develop by 7.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

As per the published report, the global smoke evacuation systems market size is estimated to arrive at by 2028. It is projected to develop by 7.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Drug Discovery Informatics Market - As per the published report, the global drug discovery informatics market size is estimated to arrive at USD 5.63 billion by 2028. It is projected to develop by 11.3% CAGR in the period of the forecast.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone:+ 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter