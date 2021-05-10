A combination of favorable economics, accelerating action to adopt solar to address climate change, and an increasingly hopeful outlook for Covid-19 control has reignited Europe's commercial- and utility-scale solar markets. India-based Sterling and Wilson Solar is looking to take advantage of this with the opening of a new office in Spain.With a focus on serving European PV markets and projects best suited to benefit from its vast experience, multinational Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) firm Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL) has opened a new office in Seville, Spain. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...