Hainan Striving for Creating a Never-ending "Consumer Expo"

HAIKOU, China, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) is to close on Monday. With the mission to promote new Haikou to the world, Hainan is striving for creating a never-ending "Consumer Expo".

The four-day Expo was co-organized by the Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan Provincial government, covering a total exhibition area of 80,000 square meters, attracting nearly 1,500 domestic and foreign exhibitors from about 70 countries and regions.

Haikou, the venue of the Expo, planned and organized the Expo which featured the gathering of world's top-notch products with its utmost care and provided a full range of services, and also showed the world the new image of the provincial capital city of Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP).

In recent years, Haikou has been constantly optimizing the business environment, making great efforts to improve infrastructure and the well-being of the local people. It has been awarded the titles such as China's charming city, China's happiest city, one of China's top ten cities of beauty.

In Haikou, people can experience marine sports at the National Sailing Base Public Pier and Holiday Beach, or play golf at Mission Hills Resort; explore the strange crustal lava at the World Geological Crater Park, or experience Chinese history and culture at Haikou Qilou Old Street and Wugong Temple Scenic Area.

Haikou is also a "gathering place for delicacies". The night market is full of lights and aromas, and local specialties such as Hainan noodles, rice with spicy soup, old salt lemonade and coconut chicken have long-established reputation among tourists.

It is the desire of Chinese consumers to "travel around Haikou and Shop around the world". There are now four duty-free stores in Haikou, with a wide range of products which are good in quality and cheap in prices, and can be picked up quickly and conveniently at the airport, railway station and docks after shopping.

With the acceleration of the construction of Hainan FTP, Hainan is planning to build a globally influential consumer boutique center in Haikou to enhance the effect of the Consumer Expo, give full play to the policy advantages of the FTP as well as its unique geographical and business advantages to realize its goal "buy globally and sell globally".

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=390910

Caption: Night view of Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, venue of CICPE