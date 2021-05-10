

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $386.08 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $336.33 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $2.83 billion from $2.37 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $386.08 Mln. vs. $336.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.06 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q1): $2.83 Bln vs. $2.37 Bln last year.



