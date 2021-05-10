NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 7 May 2021 were: 867.36p Capital only 871.68p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 75,000 ordinary shares on 7th May 2021, the Company has 93,020,389 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.