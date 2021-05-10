

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in fourteen months in April, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.6 percent increase in March.



The latest inflation was the highest since February last year, when it was 2.8 percent.



Transport cost grew 7.2 percent yearly in April and health care cost gained by 6.0 percent.



Prices for education, and recreation and culture gained by 5.8 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.9 percent in April, after a 1.0 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

