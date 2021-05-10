Anzeige
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reykjavíkurborg - Bonds (RVKN 24 1) admitted to trading on 11 May 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Reykjavíkurborg   
2  Org. no:                        5302697609     
3  LEI                           213800VNZTUTHLESGP19
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     RVKN 24 1      
5  ISIN code                        IS0000033017    
6  CFI code                        D-N-F-U-F-R     
7  FISN númer                       REYKJAVIKURBORG/3.00
                               BD 20240511    
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   1.530.000.000 kr.  
10 Total amount previously issued             0 kr.        
11 Amount issued at this time               1.530.000.000 kr.  
12 Denomination in CSD                   1 kr.        
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Bullet Bond     
15 Amortization type, if other               N/A         
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                   N/A         
18 Issue date                       May 11, 2021    
19 First ordinary installment date             May 11, 2024    
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  1          
22 Maturity date                      May 11, 2024    
23 Interest rate                      3%         
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          N/A         
25 Floating interest rate, if other            N/A         
26 Premium                         N/A         
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                N/A         
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other             N/A         
31 Interest from date                   May 11, 2021    
32 First ordinary coupon date               October 11, 2021  
33 Coupon frequency                    2          
34 Total number of coupon payments             6          
35 If irregular cash flow, then how            N/A         
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean Price     
37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
38 Indexed                         No         
39 Name of index                                
40 Daily index or monthly index              NA         
41 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
42 Base index value                              
43 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
44 Call option                       No         
45 Put option                       No         
46 Convertible                       No         
47 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           No         
                              ---------------------
48 Additional information                 No         
                              ---------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
49 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
50 Securities depository                  Nasdaq CSD Iceland 
51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      May 7, 2021     
52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    May 7, 2021     
   Trading                                  
53 Date of admission to trading              May 11, 2021    
54 Order book ID                      RVKN_24_1      
55 Instrument subtype                   Municipal and local 
                               governments    
56 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
57 List population name                  ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND
                              S          
58 Static volatility guards                No         
59 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
60 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
61 Bond type                        OEPB - Other Public 
                               Bond
