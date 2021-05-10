

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) announced dose expansion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of the combination of its drug candidate darovasertib and Pfizer's crizotinib for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM).



This dose expansion study is based on the early clinical efficacy of tumor reduction in 2 of 2 evaluable MUM patients in a first cohort of the combination study. Also,oOne unconfirmed partial response in a 3rd-line patient, with a 54% tumor reduction was reported.



'We are encouraged to see the early deep partial response in the first cohort of the darovasertib and crizotinib combination. We look forward to the dose expansion phase and to continue dose exploration to clinically validate the preclinical combination hypothesis discovered by IDEAYA,' said Dr. Marlana Orloff, Assistant Professor, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals.



The study, conducted by Ideaya, follows its expanded clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer, announced in September, 2020.



