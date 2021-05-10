Tampnet, a global leader in providing high capacity, low latency connectivity to onshore and offshore installations, today announces it has optimised its Stockholm-London network route enabling ultra-low latency (ULL) connectivity between Digiplex, Upplands Väsby, Stockholm and Interxion LON1, London data centres across its wholly owned and operated subsea cable, Tampnet South.

Tampnet builds, owns and operates its own terrestrial and subsea network delivering a unique path between the Nordics and the United Kingdom. The redesigned and optimised ULL route between Stockholm and London leverages state-of-the-art optical switching and a proprietary wet path across the North Sea on Tampnet South. This unique route and enhanced design offers the lowest latency path available on the market today. The newly optimised ULL route offers guaranteed SLAs and diverse subsea routing, with protection for the highly competitive and regulated Fintech sector.

"For the past five years Tampnet has offered low-latency connections between Stockholm and London to the High Frequency Trading (HFT) community only through partners," comments Cato Lammenes, Managing Director of Tampnet Carrier. "Redesigned and optimised for High Frequency Trading (HFT) to achieve the lowest possible latency for Ethernet or Wavelength services, we reiterate our commitment to continually improving our network routing and design capabilities. Now we are bringing our network solutions directly to financial services customers for the first time."

Tampnet Carrier's optimised route cements the company's position as the leading ULL network and subsea provider between Stockholm and London, now available directly to the market with the highest level of SLAs guaranteed. For more information including latency guarantees, turn-up timelines and specific network details, visit https://www.tampnet.com/carrier/carrier-team.

About Tampnet

Tampnet Carrier, a subsidiary of Tampnet, an offshore network provider operating since 2001, is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway. Tampnet Carrier solutions are delivered based on company's foundational tenets: availability, quality, and security.

Tampnet Carrier's unique network routes pass through eight countries, connecting 30 core data centres across 12 markets throughout Europe and the United States. The company's dual path capability between Norway and Europe is its key differentiator, providing diverse routing through Great Britain and via Sweden and Denmark. The company's high-speed terrestrial and subsea network between Norway and Europe enables ultra low latency, highly reliable and secure connectivity solutions for the most discerning network customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005453/en/

Contacts:

Cato Lammenes, Managing Director, Tampnet Carrier

Mobile phone: +47 930 88 839

Email: cl@tampnet.com