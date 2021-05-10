DJ Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 201.5805 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1174714 CODE: CNAA LN ISIN: FR0011720911 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAA LN Sequence No.: 104100 EQS News ID: 1194589 End of Announcement EQS News Service

