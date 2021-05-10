Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2021) - Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place on May 13-14, 2021. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to explore investment opportunities within the global small cap space.

Amesite's CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, will be presenting on May 14, 2021 at 1:50pm EDT.

Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

About Amesite Inc.



Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

About the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined educational modules, take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

