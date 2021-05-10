Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE ALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ'S SHARE STARTS

LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE ALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ'S SHARE STARTS The liquidity provision agreement between Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj as of May 11, 2021. Company name: Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj Trading code: ALEX ISIN code: FI4000153465 Orderbook id: 223812 Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Provision starts: 11 May 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services