Montag, 10.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE ALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ'S SHARE STARTS

LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE ALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ'S SHARE STARTS

The liquidity provision agreement between Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj and
Lago Kapital Oy meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at
Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Alexandria
Pankkiiriliike Oyj as of May 11, 2021. 

Company name: Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj
Trading code: ALEX
ISIN code: FI4000153465
Orderbook id: 223812

Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy
Provision starts: 11 May 2021


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
