

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia consumer price inflation increased in April, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



The consumer price inflation rose to 1.7 percent in April from 0.3 percent in March. Prices rose for the second straight month.



Prices for transport grew 9.7 percent yearly in April and those of recreation and culture rose 2.7 percent.



Prices for health and furnishings rose by 2.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in April, after a 0.5 percent drop in the prior month.



