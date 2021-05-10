Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenPro Updates Shareholders on NFT Investment

KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today released photo outtakes and details of its limited edition exclusive series of 7,700 NFTs depicting the 1957 Sputnik satellite launch.

GRNQ bought this exclusive series of 7,700 NFTs for $16 million and paid 1 ETH each at the price of $2,100. ETH has now appreciated to $4,164 giving the Company a 'mark to market' profit of $15,892,800. One of GRNQ's primary business focuses is blockchain and fintech.

GreenPro CEO Dr.CK Lee said: "I'm proud to report that GRNQ will be profitable this quarter, furthermore we anticipate a full year profit. Our investment in this exclusive NFT series has doubled in value in 2 weeks to $32 million. We are planning a series of corporate actions around this unique NFT series to reward our shareholders."

The animated Sputnik NFT series was sold to the Company by Millennium Fine Art Inc. (MFAI) MFAI has built a NFT studio business with prominent artists utilizing animation studios.

Please view the photos of the Sputnik NFT outtakes of the animated NFT which is in production now.

About Millennium Fine Art Inc.

With a treasure trove of exclusive copyright content to draw upon, MFAI has put together a team of well known industry leaders to create a powerful NFT studio that will leverage off our Millennium Sapphire asset. Given the iconic history that has been carved into the world's largest and finest blue sapphire, we have a plethora of content - 134 scenes - to create ongoing series of limited edition NFTs.

The strategy of partnering with leading studios to work to our vision and collaborations with famous digital artists, allows us to continual tap into new markets and followings. This strategy also allows us to have an ongoing flow of new fresh content based on the original art carvings.

From the Original 'First man on the moon' carving to some of the world's most famous people to landmarks such as the Pyramids and the historic Sputnik launch. These carvings will all be developed into elaborate animated NFTs. Our studio photographer has just completed an elaborate photo shoot in the depths of a bank vault, in a secret location. The content produced, will form the basis of the collaborations with world famous digital artists and their interpretations via NFT animations to bring these pieces to life.

www.mstoken.art

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:GRNQ) (a Nevada corporation) with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX, a licensed crypto exchange for Securitized Token Offerings "STO's", health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

