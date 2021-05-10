New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2021) - Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) (NEO: ELYS) ("Elys" or the "Company"), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced that the management of Elys Game Technology is scheduled to present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference at 9:50 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, May 14, 2021. The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference will be taking place from May 13-14, 2021.

Investors interested in joining the Elys presentation can register for a free spectator pass at the link below: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/.

About the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between small cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined educational modules, take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/ .

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

The Company's innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: elys@crescendo-ir.com

