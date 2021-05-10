The New Restaurant Opening Marks a Key Milestone in CKE's 40-Year International History

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, announced the opening of its 1,000th international restaurant in Madrid, Spain, as they continue to bring bold, craveable burgers and flavors to all corners of the globe. The opening marks a key milestone for the brand as it continues to expand its international footprint across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005062/en/

CKE Restaurants Opens 1,000th International Restaurant (Photo: Business Wire)

The opening of the new Carl's Jr. restaurant in Madrid marks the 23rd restaurant in Spain. CKE is continuing to expand across the European market, all the while, delivering new, innovative customer experiences and a menu filled with its impossible-to-ignore flavors.

"The opening of the 1000th international location is a proud moment placing CKE in the top tier of global restaurant chains," said CEO of CKE Restaurants Ned Lyerly. "Our momentum is building as we have plans to double our international presence in the next five years. We will accelerate growth by focusing on partnerships with exceptional franchise operators who share our vision of offering the most innovative, best tasting food in our industry!"

CKE continues to expand its presence across six continents and has maintained positive same store sales globally for nearly a decade. Earlier this year, the company hit other pivotal international milestones, including opening its 300th restaurant in Mexico; celebrating 40 years of business in the Middle East; expanding across Australia with a flagship restaurant opening in Sydney and later this summer the company will open a restaurant in Charles de Gaulle Airport centered around speed and convenience with a "Grab Go" station, self-order kiosks and more.

"The 1,000th international restaurant is a major milestone for our company, and we're thrilled to be able to continue providing guests around the world an iconic taste of California," said Mike Woida, President of CKE International. "This new Carl's Jr. location in Spain exemplifies CKE's commitment to adapt to the consumer landscape and offer new experiences while maintaining craveable flavors."

With culinary innovation at the forefront, CKE Restaurants will continue to introduce mouth-watering flavors that highlight their brands' Chargrilled Angus Beef Burgers, crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, their iconic range of products that everyone knows and loves, and additionally CKE will create local adaptations that are region-specific, such as the Morita Burger in Mexico, Poutine in Canada, and more.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers, Made from Scratch Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 40 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com

