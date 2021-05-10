Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2021 | 15:05
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD): Adolfo Martín Jiménez wins the 7th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award

IBFD is delighted to announce that Adolfo Martín Jiménez (Spain) is the winner of the 7th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award for his article titled "Value Creation: A Guiding Light for the Interpretation of Tax Treaties?", published by IBFD in Bulletin for International Taxation 4/5 - 2020.

AMSTERDAM, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on a comprehensive theoretical and practical study of value creation in the BEPS context, the article questions the validity of value creation for the interpretation of tax treaties.

The arguments contained in the article put the final word on a very controversial page of the most recent phase of development of international tax law. This article is to be regarded as a major reference framework for administrative and judicial practice to determine the repercussions on the future of international tax law. It is a major piece of scholarship, which, in the view of the jury, undoubtedly deserved winning the 7th Frans Vanistendael Award.

Adolfo Martín Jiménez is a full professor of tax law of the University of Cádiz).

To watch a video of the award ceremony with Prof. Frans Vanistendael, Prof. Pasquale Pistone and the winner of the award, Adolfo Martín Jiménez, please visit https://www.ibfd.org/IBFD-Tax-Portal/News/7th-IBFD-Frans-Vanistendael-Award-goes-Prof-Adolfo-Mart-n-Jim-nez-0.

IBFD welcomes applications for the 8th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award by 31 December 2021 at ibfd.award@ibfd.org. All articles, book chapters and books on international (including European) tax law published in 2021 are eligible. The conferral of the 8th Frans Vanistendael Award will take place at IBFD's headquarters in Amsterdam in May 2022.

If you would like further details, please contact Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator, at p.windus@ibfd.org.

About the 7th Frans Vanistendael Award
The IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award for International Tax Law was established to promote worldwide excellence in research on international tax law.

The jury for the 7th Frans Vanistendael Award was composed of Cécile Brokelind, Tsilly Dagan, Cliff Fleming, Rick Krever, Jörg Manfred Mössner, Pasquale Pistone (Chairman), Jennifer Roeleveld, Luis Schoueri and Dikshit Sengupta.

The previous winners of the Frans Vanistendael Award are John Avery Jones with Jürgen Lüdicke, Wolfgang Schön, Romero Tavares, Tsilly Dagan, Aitor Navarro and Brian Arnold.

About IBFD
IBFDis a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7d42bb1-3cbf-4cec-8249-26b3e5dab164


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.