KULR Technology Group, Inc.: KULR Technology to Present its Space-Proven Battery Safety and Thermal Management Technologies at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 14, 2021 at 5:05 p.m. EDT

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced that CEO Michael Mo will present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference to be held on May 13-14, 2021. He will also be available to meet with investors and analysts on a one-on-one basis through the conference's networking platform.

Mr. Mo will provide an overview of the Company, including its technology solutions, market opportunities, growth strategy, client engagements and successes, and recent strategic developments. His presentation will be in the Disruptive Innovation track of the conference.

Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

Date: May 14, 2021

Time: 5:05 p.m. EDT / 2:05 p.m. PDT

Registration: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jrcq_ymSBt0

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, a showcase for small-cap investing, will be held in an entirely virtual setting. Designed to bridge the gap between small-cap companies, investors and traders, the Conference will enable executive leadership of companies to network and communicate with a broad and diverse global investor audience.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

