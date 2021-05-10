

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) Monday issued a safety recall for select 2016-19 Ford Explorer vehicles for roof rail covers. The Michigan-based global company noted that the roof rail covers might get detached from the vehicle while driving and create a hazard for others on the road.



The company said the affected Explorer series vehicles include base and XLT trim levels, as well as Police Interceptor and Explorer Sport models. The roof rail covers are painted Silver, Black or Absolute Black.



This action affects 620,483 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 36,419 in Canada, and 4,260 in Mexico.



Ford has given directions to the dealers to secure the roof rails with plastic push pins. Customer notifications will begin the week of June 28.



