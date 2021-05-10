Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.05.2021 | 15:56
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

African Crypto Exchange, Quidax Processes over $3.2 Billion in Transactions, Announces Global Expansion

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Cryptocurrency exchange, Quidax on Friday, 6th May officially shared plans to expand beyond Africa to the global market. They also announced the launch of their native token, QDX and revealed plans to reposition as the global home of BEP20 tokens.

Quidax is a cryptocurrency exchange that launched in August 2018. The exchange previously positioned itself as an African focused cryptocurrency exchange but stated it had to change its strategy following some events in February.

Quidax CEO, Buchi Okoro for the first time revealed that they have processed over 3.2 billion dollars worth of transactions since their launch and have grown their customer base from 50 customers in 2018 to over 400,000 customers across 72 countries today.

Quidax to launch its Token on JulPad Launchpad in May

Quidax is going to launch QDX, its native token. QDX will be a BEP20 token that will power all the functions within the Quidax ecosystem from trading fees on the exchange, to staking, governance, and all financial products.

Quidax will be the first project to launch on Julswap's launchpad, JulPad. The choice to launch on JulSwap is strategic due to what JulSwap has achieved in a short period.

The Home of BEP20 Tokens

Speaking on their new direction, Buchi Okoro said "we are set to become the global home of BEP20 tokens. This means that anyone in the world can trade over 100 cryptocurrencies in the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem on Quidax,"

He also added that they will be launching 7 products over the next 6 months with a blend of CeFi and DeFi that will add more value and wealth to their customers.

About Quidax

Quidax aims to be the home of BEP20, giving anyone access to tokens on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), as well as popular cryptocurrencies. Apart from instant exchange services, Quidax enables OTC trading and gives fintech companies the tools to offer cryptocurrency services to their customers through a dedicated API. Quidax was officially launched in 2018 and currently has over 400,000 customers in more than 70 countries.

Quidax Native Token: Quidax.com/QDX

Social Links

QDX Token Community (Telegram): https://t.me/QDXToken
Quidax Global Community (Telegram): https://t.me/QuidaxGlobal
Twitter: https://twitter.com/QuidaxGlobal
Facebook: https://facebook.com/QuidaxGlobal
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quidaxglobal/

Media Contact

Company: Quidax
Contact: Pearl, Communications Associate
E-Mail: pearl@quidax.com
Website: https://www.quidax.com/

SOURCE: Quidax



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646019/African-Crypto-Exchange-Quidax-Processes-over-32-Billion-in-Transactions-Announces-Global-Expansion

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.