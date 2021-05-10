NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Correction - Reykjavíkurborg - Bonds (RVKN 24 1) admitted to trading on 11 May 2021 - Published May 10 2021

Item no. 32 has been corrected. Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Reykjavíkurborg 2 Org. no: 5302697609 3 LEI 213800VNZTUTHLESGP19 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RVKN 24 1 5 ISIN code IS0000033017 6 CFI code D-N-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer REYKJAVIKURBORG/3.00 BD 20240511 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 1.530.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. 11 Amount issued at this time 1.530.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other N/A 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A 18 Issue date May 11, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date May 11, 2024 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 1 22 Maturity date May 11, 2024 23 Interest rate 3% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other N/A 31 Interest from date May 5, 2021 32 First ordinary coupon date November 11, 2021 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 6 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed No 39 Name of index 40 Daily index or monthly index NA 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 43 Index base date Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No --------------------- 48 Additional information No --------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading May 7, 2021 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to May 7, 2021 Trading 53 Date of admission to trading May 11, 2021 54 Order book ID RVKN_24_1 55 Instrument subtype Municipal and local governments 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND S 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type OEPB - Other Public Bond