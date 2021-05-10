Appointment Follows Company's US$10M Series A Funding to Accelerate Adoption of First and Only Cloud-Native Digital Forensics Platform

Cado Security, provider of the first and only cloud-native digital forensics platform, today announced the appointment of former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to its Board of Advisors.

As the 29th Prime Minister of Australia, Mr. Turnbull played an active role in the country's cybersecurity defense strategy, appointing a minister for cybersecurity to the Australian Cabinet for the first time and launching Australia's first national cybersecurity and critical infrastructure strategies.

Mr. Turnbull's decision to join the Cado Security Board of Advisors complements an investment by Turnbull Partners in the Company's recent Series A fund raising.

James Campbell, Co-Founder and CEO of Cado Security and former senior officer with the Australian Signals Directorate, said he was honored to welcome Mr. Turnbull to the company's Board of Advisors.

"Malcolm's experience building cybersecurity strategies from the ground up will be invaluable as we continue to build Cado Security to help enterprises quickly and easily conduct deep forensic investigations across modern cloud environments," he said. "Despite the benefits the cloud can offer, there is still a realistic fear that security incidents in modern cloud environments can be a financial, legal and technical minefield enterprises simply can't keep up with."

As with many nations, Australia continues to face increasing cybersecurity threats to essential services, businesses and government.1

As a member of Cado Security's Board of Advisors, Mr. Turnbull will provide critical advice given his experience and unique perspective on the sophisticated global threats targeting both governments and industry.

"I'm excited to join Cado Security during such an exciting chapter in the company's growth as it establishes itself as the first and only cloud-native digital forensics platform," Mr. Turnbull said. "Today's cybersecurity landscape is rapidly evolving, as cybercriminals and nation states look for creative ways to threaten businesses and society. Cado Security's Cado Response platform enables security teams to gain a deep understanding of threats within cloud environments and easily investigate and respond to breaches."

In April 2021, Cado Security raised US$10 million in Series A funding to accelerate adoption of its cloud-native digital forensics platform for enterprises.

The Cado Response platform automates data collection from multiple sources, including cloud and containers, while also supporting traditional, on-premises systems to analyze 100% of the data with no extra effort. Its patent-pending architecture scales up and down to provide rapid processing when needed, and save costs when not. Its analytics engine correlates all systems, users, processes and files so analysts can immediately visualize the scope and conduct an investigation in aggregate, rather than analyzing at the system level, in order to get to the root cause of an incident quickly and precisely.

For more information on Cado Security, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/.

About Cado Security

Cado Security provides the first and only cloud-native digital forensics platform for enterprises. By automating data capture and processing across cloud and container environments, Cado Security enables security teams to effectively investigate and respond to cyber incidents at cloud speed. Backed by Blossom Capital and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security is based in London. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ or follow us on Twitter @cadosecurity.

1 According to the Australia Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, the ACSC responded to 2,266 cybersecurity incidents and received 59,806 cybercrime reports.[1]

