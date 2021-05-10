Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
Tradegate
05.05.21
21:43 Uhr
0,564 Euro
+0,005
+0,89 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKASTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5660,58316:16
0,5670,58316:17
PR Newswire
10.05.2021 | 16:10
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: Suspended MHWirth project to be resumed

OSLO, Norway, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement dated 11 December 2020 on Keppel FELS' suspension notice to MHWirth AS ("MHWirth") under one of the contracts entered into with the yard. MHWirth has today received a notice from Keppel FELS to resume work under this contract, which consequently no longer will be under suspension.

The contract between MHWirth and Keppel FELS was signed in April 2019 (ref. Akastor press release 11 April 2019).

For more information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +47 917 59 705

E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

AKASTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.