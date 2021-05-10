Provance Releases ServiceTeam a New Family of ISTM Power Apps Products

GATINEAU, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Provance® is thrilled to announce the immediate release of ServiceTeam®, a family of IT Service Management products built on the Microsoft Power Platform. Engineered for Microsoft-centric customers, partners, and MSPs, ServiceTeam supports business success with flexible and cost-effective IT Service Management (ITSM).

"As the leader in Microsoft-centric products for ITSM and ITAM, we developed ServiceTeam to work within a Microsoft Power Apps or Dynamics 365 environment," said Kelly Moodie, CEO of Provance. "So, ServiceTeam lets Microsoft customers, partners and MSPs leverage a best of platform approach for ITSM that includes business applications, thereby avoiding the risks and costs associated with utilizing and integrating a siloed ITSM solution."

With ServiceTeam, ITSM users can:

Leverage an array of Power BI management reports to gain intelligent insights and to optimize ITSM to keep operational costs low.

Benefit from automated workflows with Power Automate to reduce the workload of the service team.

Capitalize on existing skillsets and investments in Microsoft technologies.

Utilize out-of-the-box integrations to Microsoft technologies.

Leverage codeless configuration, ticket templates, self-service portal and other capabilities to streamline operations, lower costs and deliver exceptional customer service.

"Although we engineered ServiceTeam for all Microsoft-centric companies, we designed and built features specifically to benefit Microsoft Partners and MSPs," said Moodie. "For example, we took a fresh approach to the service desk agent experience, creating a simplified and high-performing interface, making it much more focused on the activities most important to them and their customers."

ServiceTeam ITSM is comprised of three editions: Essentials, Professional, and Enterprise. Customers are able to easily move from Essentials to Professional and Enterprise as their requirements evolve over time.

"We built the ServiceTeam family of products because we saw the value of the Microsoft Power Apps technology," said Roger Labelle, Director of Product Management and Support. "We knew we could use this technology to greatly benefit ITSM. We also wanted to ensure that we could offer flexible options with regard to capabilities and pricing based on their ITSM requirements."

"With the Provance ServiceTeam offering, we now have an ITSM application built on Power Apps and supported by the Microsoft Cloud. This is important for partners who run their business on Microsoft applications such as Dynamics, Teams, SharePoint and Office 365. Being able to create one data source of customer information instead of multiple silos of data such as standalone CRM, helpdesk, customer service and accounting systems, allows partners to create an infrastructure built for real growth," said Rick McCutcheon, Microsoft Dynamics 365 MVP and host of PartnerTalks.

For more information about ServiceTeam, visit Provance.com/ServiceTeam

Provance lets organizations digitally transform both IT and the business with the most Microsoft-centric IT Service and Asset Management solutions on the market, ServiceTeam, Provance IT Service Management and Provance IT Asset Management. The Provance suite of products make digital transformation more than just a buzzword. Built on the Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365, Provance apps are native to the Microsoft ecosystem and infused with the same digital DNA as the Microsoft platforms, products and processes that drive many organizations' success. For more information, visit our website.

