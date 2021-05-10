Increasing Adoption of Aerial Delivery Drones Driving Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR's recent research study on global autonomous last mile delivery market forecasts an impressive growth on the back of technological advancements in delivery systems. Demand for autonomous last mile delivery is skyrocketing with the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles for the delivery of products without any human intervention. The market is registering stellar projections with the increasing demand for aerial delivery drones.

According to Fact.MR, the demand for aerial delivery drones is increasing consistently since the past few years. Technological advancements in the e-commerce industry will create lucrative opportunities for growth. Emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other technologies have further aided the production of aerial delivery drones for a seamless and safe delivery of products. Drones such as fixed-wing, rotary wing and hybrid drones have gained immense popularity due to the increasing adoption within the top companies such as Amazon, Cleveron, Walmart and others.

Owing to the surge in demand for contactless deliveries, aerial delivery drones are expected to witness increasing demand over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Also, rotary-wing aerial drones captured the highest market share of 40% for autonomous last mile delivery market and is expected to increase over the upcoming decade.

On the back of these factors, the global autonomous last mile delivery market is expected to witness an impressive growth at 19% CAGR to surpass value of US$ 88 Bn through 2021 and beyond.

"Technological advancement and incorporation of AI have amplified the autonomous last mile delivery adoption especially that of aerial delivery drones, within the e-commerce sector. This will create attractive opportunities for the growth of the market" says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

In terms of platforms, aerial delivery drones contributes for highest share of 60% in the global autonomous last mile delivery market

While aerial drones contributed for a lion's share, ground delivery vehicles are expected to grow at lightning speed with 18% CAGR through 2021

United States is expected to lead the North American market, accounting for 59% of global market share

is expected to lead the North American market, accounting for 59% of global market share India and China are expected to witness the highest growth throughout the forecast period backed by the technological advancements in the region

and are expected to witness the highest growth throughout the forecast period backed by the technological advancements in the region GCC countries and the rest of middle east is expected to register a growth of 20% CAGR through 2031

In terms of solutions, hardware segment is expected to be the most lucrative for autonomous last mile delivery market

Competitive Landscape

Starship Technologies, Savioke, Nuro, Jd.Com, Amazon, Eliport, Robby Technologies, Kiwicampus, Marble, Teleretail, Postmates, Boxbot, Robomart, Udelv and Hugo are some of the autonomous last mile delivery providers listed by Fact.MR. Prominent players are concentrating on upgrading their product portfolios as their core strategy.

For instance, on 16thApril 2021, Cleveron, a parcel delivery robotics developer, has launched its new unmanned semi-autonomous last-mile delivery vehicle, the Cleveron 701, designed for retailers and logistics companies exploring to boost last-mile delivery solutions and efficiencies.

Also, in September 2020, Alibaba launched logistics robot for last-mile deliveries to lower costs and is delivering 500 packages a day.

More Valuable Insights on Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

Fact.MR's recent study on autonomous last mile delivery market delivers a detailed insights over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The report provides an exhaustive analysis on the major market trends and challenges that the market is expected to witness throughout the forecast period. The market is segregated in various segments and sub-segments which gives us a better idea about the market strategies, regional & local prominent players across key geographies. The segments and sub-segments of the global autonomous last mile delivery market are classified on the basis of platform (aerial delivery drones, fixed-wing, rotary-wing, hybrid, ground delivery vehicles, delivery bots, and self-driving delivery vans & trucks), solution (hardware, infrastructure, and software), range (<20 kilometers, and >20 kilometers), payload weight (less than 5 kilograms, 5-10 kilograms, and above 10 kilograms), application (logistics & transportation, healthcare & pharmacies, retail & food delivery), and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What is the expected growth rate of global autonomous last mile delivery market for the forecast period?

What are the major challenges that global autonomous last mile delivery market players are expected to witness through 2031?

Which is the most lucrative segment for the global autonomous last mile delivery market?

Which region is expected to be the most lucrative through 2021 and beyond?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on autonomous last mile delivery market?

