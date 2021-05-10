French energy company Total is developing the solar field near Samarkand, which will sell power to National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan under a 25-year power purchase agreement.EU lender the European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide half the finance package for a 100 MW, €87.4 million solar plant planned near Samarkand, Uzbekistan. A joint press release issued today by the three finance bodies behind the project stated the EIB will provide a loan of €43.7 million for the facility, with loans of €21.8 million each being supplied by London-based international development entity the European ...

