The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on June 10, 2021 on the second call

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, announces that its Shareholders' Meeting has adopted all of the ordinary resolutions, and that an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on June 10, 2021 on the second call.

The Company's shareholders approved all resolutions tabled within the framework of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting. These resolutions can be consulted in the presentation of the General Meeting of May 6, 2021 available on Theradiag's website in the General Meeting section. Theradiag would like to thank its shareholders for their commitment and support.

Given the ongoing restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Theradiag's Shareholders' Meeting was held behind closed doors and broadcast live online. You can find the broadcast in the General Meeting section of the Company's website

Quorum was not met (22.86%), meaning that the extraordinary resolutions could not be debated. An Extraordinary General Meeting on the second call will therefore be held from 2 pm CEST on June 10, 2021, also behind closed doors, with the same agenda. A notice of second call will be published on May 17, 2021 in the BALO French legal announcements journal and JAL legal notices journal.

Any shareholders in the Company who have not voted thus far are invited to vote exclusively remotely before the Shareholders' Meeting on the second call. You may:

vote online via the VOTACCESS platform . This platform will be open for the second call from May 17, 2021 until 3 pm CEST on June 9, 2021

. This platform will be open for the second call from vote by proxy or by post, in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the notice of second call. These votes will be taken into account up until and including June 7, 2021.

The votes of shareholders who voted remotely for the first Shareholders' Meeting will remain valid and be counted for the Shareholders' Meeting on the second call.

All the preparatory documents remain available in the General Meeting section of the Company's website. If you have any questions about the voting arrangements, please contact the Investor Relations team by email at theradiag@newcap.eu.

As it will not be possible to ask questions during the Shareholders' Meeting, Theradiag recommends that shareholders who wish to do so send in their written questions, together with a certificate of account registration, from the Meeting's second call, preferably by email (AG@theradiag.com). These questions will be taken into account upon receipt no later than the second working day preceding the date of the Meeting, i.e. Tuesday June 8, 2021.

Lastly, shareholders will be able to follow the Shareholders' Meeting on the second call from 2 pm CEST on June 10 by conference call via the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fIC-I7GzTSeRb4BeSupaMQ (please register prior to the date of the Meeting). The conference call will be available afterwards in the General Meetings section of the Company's website.

Financial calendar:

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on second call, onThursday June 10, 2021

- H1 2021 revenue, on Monday July 19, 2021

- H1 2021 results, on Monday September 20, 2021

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, Theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2020, the Company posted revenue of €10.4 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

Contacts:

Theradiag

Bertrand de Castelnau

CEO/Managing Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 64 62 10 12

contact@theradiag.com

NewCap

Financial Communications Investor Relations

Pierre Laurent

Quentin Massé

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

theradiag@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

nmerigeau@newcap.fr