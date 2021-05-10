Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
03/05/2021
FR0010307819
28 000
81,55
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
04/05/2021
FR0010307819
43 972
81,35
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
05/05/2021
FR0010307819
7 463
82,01
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
06/05/2021
FR0010307819
0
0,00
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
07/05/2021
FR0010307819
15 000
86,06
XPAR
|* Rounded to two decimal places
TOTAL
94 435
82,21
Société anonyme au capital de 1 069 790 984 euros
Siège social: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
