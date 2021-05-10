DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj's Board of Directors elects Chairman and Vice Chairman and decides on Committee compositions



10.05.2021 / 21:00

Ferratum Oyj's Board of Directors elects Chairman and Vice Chairman and decides on Committee compositions

Helsinki, 10 May 2021 - The Board of Directors of Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or "the Group") has decided to elect Frederik Strange as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors and Jorma Jokela as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has also decided the compositions of its Committees, which are as follows:

Audit Committee: Juhani Vanhala (Chairman), Clemens Krause and Goutam Challagalla

Remuneration Committee: Frederik Strange (Chairman), Juhani Vanhala and Goutam Challagalla

Risk Committee: Clemens Krause (Chairman), Frederik Strange and Michael A. Cusumano

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded to operate in 20 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 530,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 December 2020).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

