Culmina Ventures Corp.: Culmina Ventures Announces Agreement for Acquisition of ClearMynd Technology Solutions Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Culmina Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Culmina"), is pleased to announce that on April 29, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive share exchange agreement with ClearMynd Technology Solutions Corp. ("ClearMynd") and its securityholders in respect of its proposed acquisition of all the issued and outstanding securities of ClearMynd (the "Proposed Transaction").

Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, Culmina will issue an aggregate of 37,786,070 Culmina common shares in exchange for all the issued and outstanding securities of ClearMynd. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, ClearMynd will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Culmina and will continue to carry on the business currently conducted by it. Prior to completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Company intends to change its name to "Telescope Innovations Corp." or another name acceptable to regulatory authorities.

About Clearmynd Technology Solutions Corp.

ClearMynd Technology Solutions Corp. is a chemical technology company developing scalable, widely deployable synthetic processes to access pharmaceuticals for the treatment of mental health. Research and development efforts are led by a globally recognized chemistry team with industrial experience in deploying advanced chemical technology to solve pharmaceutical problems. ClearMynd is building an IP portfolio of chemical syntheses for existing and emerging pharmaceuticals in the mental health space. The chemical processes captured involve simple, commercially available starting materials and efficient scalability.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

