Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (FR0011651694 ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announced that the Hong Kong authorities have granted a patent for its anti-Pseudomonas Aeruginosa phages in that jurisdiction.

This patent, as well as those already granted in the United States, Israel, Japan, Europe and Australia, protect Pherecydes Pharma's intellectual property through to the end of 2034.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, said: "We are very pleased to be further strengthening our intellectual property. Following the patents granted in the United States a few weeks ago, the granting of a patent for our anti-Pseudomonas aeruginosa phages in Hong Kong is further good news in terms of protection in this domain. This is part of our continuous efforts to protect the investments we have made in the past in our winning phages and the aggressive stance we have adopted in this new therapeutic field that is precision phage therapy. This patent has thus been granted in a substantial portion of the largest pharmaceutical markets, giving it great value

Pherecydes Pharma has an active portfolio of four patents, each covering multiple phages and their variants against the target bacteria: Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia Coli. While some patents are still pending, others have already been granted in major jurisdictions such as the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Israel.

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in 26 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

