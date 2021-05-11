EQS Group-News: TERRAOIL SWISS AG
The new drilling activities are executed according to the work program for Visoka
"Spudding our first well in Albania since the collapse of oil prices represents an important turning point for the Company as it resets the execution of our field development plan for Visoka. At the same time, we continue to work on the recovery of production levels, while simultaneously assessing new drilling plans and the maintenance and enhancement programs for existing wells."
Chief Executive Officer, Peter Krempin commented:
"After a challenging 2020, oil and gas demand recovery - supported by vaccination efforts and global supply cuts - is beginning to turn the oil and gas industry worldwide. In 2022 our onshore drilling activities are set to increase with the anticipated takeover of the three additional onshore producing oil fields. We believe such a healthy recovery will propel our operational activities beyond pre-pandemic levels during the next two to three years."
About Terraoil Swiss AG
Terraoil is an international E&P company with a focus to identify and rapidly advance undeveloped transformational production potential through state-of-the-art technology with comparably low production cost. https://terraoil.swiss
Terraoil contact
Peter Krempin, CEO
T: +41 71 544 01 20
investors@terraoil.swiss
Terraoil forward-looking statements
This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. Readers should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the views and assumptions of Terraoil Swiss AG as of this date and Terraoil Swiss AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media release.
