Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Tradegate
10.05.21
08:00 Uhr
124,10 Euro
+1,00
+0,81 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,70123,6010.05.
121,50122,7010.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2021 | 07:05
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V. publishes convocation for its upcoming Annual General Meeting

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (11 May 2021) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today published the convocation and agenda for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), which will be held on Tuesday 22 June 2021 at 10:30 CET in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The convocation, agenda, and further documentation for the AGM are available in the Investors' section of IMCD's website.

In view of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, precautionary measures apply to limit exposure for IMCD's employees, shareholders, and other stakeholders. IMCD encourages shareholders to exercise their online proxy voting rights in advance of the meeting, instead of attending the meeting in person. There will be no social gathering surrounding the AGM and depending on the circumstances at the time, the number of board members participating may be limited. Shareholders are advised to regularly check the Investors' section of IMCD's website for any updates.

A full overview of IMCD's financial calendar is available in the Investors' section of IMCD's website.

Attached, please find the press release in pdf format.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

  • Press Release_IMCD convocation AGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fb840eec-8a52-44cf-b8ba-f3a4af943196)

IMCD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.