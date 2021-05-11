Poised for rapid growth in Europe's largest medical cannabis market

Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group), Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adven GmbH ("Adven"), has launched its own range of medical cannabis products in Germany, Europe's largest medical cannabis market. The initial product launch of a high THC oil product is to meet immediate patient demand and will be extended over the course of the year to incorporate a number of different strengths and THC/CBD formulations in Oil and Flower formats to address a wide range of patient requirements. Germany is Europe's largest medical cannabis market and is expected to be worth US$2.1 billion by 20251

Julian Vaterrodt, Managing Director, Adven GmbH, said: "German patients and practitioners are increasingly demanding high-quality, consistent and reliable European natural alternatives to help manage a wide range of complaints. Adven is committed to providing a differentiated product and service for the German market. We focus on providing a consistent supply of high-quality European medical cannabis and cutting-edge digital technologies to improve the patient and healthcare professional experience."

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of Curaleaf International, said: "We are very pleased to bring our first medical cannabis products to market in Germany and, with the rapid extension of our product range in 2021, establishing ourselves as a leader in Europe's largest medical cannabis market. Curaleaf International's European supply chain, from cultivation to product research and development and EU-GMP manufacturing processes across Europe, means we are able to guarantee a consistency of product and price to clinicians and patients in need of the highest quality medical cannabis."

About Curaleaf International

Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group) is Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With a unique supply and distribution network throughout Europe, Curaleaf International's vision is to bring the life-enhancing potential of cannabis to the people who need it. For more information about Curaleaf International, please visit https://www.curaleafinternational.com/.

