Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JL2Y ISIN: NL0000303709 Ticker-Symbol: AEND 
Xetra
11.05.21
09:06 Uhr
3,948 Euro
-0,034
-0,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
AEGON NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEGON NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9193,92509:24
3,9203,92609:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AEGON NV
AEGON NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEGON NV3,948-0,85 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.