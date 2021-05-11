The selected bidders in a new Indian tender will set up wind-solar hybrid power projects to supply power under 25-year PPAs. Bidding closes on June 8.From pv magazine India Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) has opened a tender to procure 500 MW of wind-solar hybrid power from grid-connected inter-state and intra-state projects. The projects will be awarded through competitive bidding, followed by a reverse auction. The bidders selected by MSEDCL will set up wind-solar hybrid power projects and supply power under 25-year PPAs to MSEDCL. "The inter/intra-state wind-solar ...

