Dienstag, 11.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
WKN: A140P3 ISIN: DK0060655629 
Frankfurt
11.05.21
08:06 Uhr
50,55 Euro
-0,10
-0,20 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2021
DFDS A/S: DFDS: APRIL VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT UP 50% DUE TO LOCKDOWNS IN 2020

INVESTOR NEWS NO. 20/2021


DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide additional insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS' European route network.

DFDS ferryvolumes
April LTM*
Freight20202021Change 2019-202020-21Change
Lane metres, '0002,3953,58949.8% 40,08742,2575.4%
Passenger20202021Change 2019-202020-21Change
Passengers, '0002929-0.2% 4,5101,002-77.8%
*Last twelve months


Ferry - freight: Total volumes in April 2021 were 49.8% above 2020. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 0.6 ppt to 49.2%.

The extraordinary volume growth in April 2021 vs 2020 was due to the significant volume reductions in April 2020 caused by Covid-19 related lockdowns. Volumes in April 2021 were 13.4% above April 2019 adjusted for structural route changes.

The underlying volume growth in April 2021 continued the positive momentum from March 2021 in all business areas. April volumes were lower than in March due to the seasonal variation caused by Easter.

Ferry - passenger: The total number of passengers in April 2021 was on level with 2020 reflecting the negative impact of Covid-19 related travel restrictions in both periods. In the Baltic Sea, passenger numbers were above 2020.

DFDS' ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the linkto see a map of the entire network.

The May volume report is expected to be published on 11 June 2021.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment

  • UK_OMX_NO_20_11_05_2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b142b861-6a8a-40be-b37e-963740bf2b58)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
