Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health interim report January-March 2021

May 11, 2021

Continued focus on Sweden to meet increased demand, SaaS subscriptions on a steady level

January - March 2021

• Net sales were KSEK 5,770 (6,085) *

• Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -3,570 (-3,569)

• The operating result was KSEK -3,355 (-4,987)

• Earnings per share were SEK -0.1 (-0.2)

* The decrease in net sales is attributable to changes in exchange rates.

At the end of Q1 2021, the company had about MSEK 2.1 in accounts receivable from result-based contracts, accrued during Q42018-Q42020, of which SEK 2 million have been taken up as revenue during Q4 2019 and Q4 2020.

During the first quarter of the year, we have seen that the sales situation has stabilised and we can see that our sales pipeline is growing again.

We have gained new clients - including DHL Supply Chain Sweden AB, which has initiated a pilot project that is currently being implemented. We are very pleased to be working with one of the largest employers in the world and look forward to a long collaboration after the pilot phase. In Finland, Wihuri Oy has chosen to extend their HealthManager licenses to the operations throughout Finland, which has added another 700 SaaS subscribers.

We have continued to invest heavily in marketing and sales, especially in Sweden. This has resulted in higher costs but has also had results in the form of increased activity levels, the outcome of which will be seen in the coming quarters.

As of the last of March, we have around 50,000 subscribers.

Thanks to the improved sales situation in Sweden and the high activity level we have, I look forward to a continued strong 2021 that will bring us new clients, better visibility for Aino and an even better SaaS solution that will continue to support our clients in keeping their employees healthy and engaged.

Jyrki Eklund

CEO and President Aino Health AB

About Aino Health.

