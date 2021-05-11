Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHVP ISIN: SE0009242555 Ticker-Symbol: 50V 
Frankfurt
11.05.21
08:02 Uhr
0,188 Euro
-0,001
-0,27 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AINO HEALTH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AINO HEALTH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2021 | 08:41
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health interim report January-March 2021

May 11, 2021

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.

Continued focus on Sweden to meet increased demand, SaaS subscriptions on a steady level

January - March 2021

• Net sales were KSEK 5,770 (6,085) *
• Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -3,570 (-3,569)
• The operating result was KSEK -3,355 (-4,987)
• Earnings per share were SEK -0.1 (-0.2)

* The decrease in net sales is attributable to changes in exchange rates.
At the end of Q1 2021, the company had about MSEK 2.1 in accounts receivable from result-based contracts, accrued during Q42018-Q42020, of which SEK 2 million have been taken up as revenue during Q4 2019 and Q4 2020.

During the first quarter of the year, we have seen that the sales situation has stabilised and we can see that our sales pipeline is growing again.

We have gained new clients - including DHL Supply Chain Sweden AB, which has initiated a pilot project that is currently being implemented. We are very pleased to be working with one of the largest employers in the world and look forward to a long collaboration after the pilot phase. In Finland, Wihuri Oy has chosen to extend their HealthManager licenses to the operations throughout Finland, which has added another 700 SaaS subscribers.

We have continued to invest heavily in marketing and sales, especially in Sweden. This has resulted in higher costs but has also had results in the form of increased activity levels, the outcome of which will be seen in the coming quarters.

As of the last of March, we have around 50,000 subscribers.

Thanks to the improved sales situation in Sweden and the high activity level we have, I look forward to a continued strong 2021 that will bring us new clients, better visibility for Aino and an even better SaaS solution that will continue to support our clients in keeping their employees healthy and engaged.

Jyrki Eklund
CEO and President Aino Health AB

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on May 11, 2021.

For more information:
Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health, Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Certified adviser
Erik Penser Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health.

Attachments

  • Aino_Q1_2021-ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/496de031-8726-422f-ad5a-d830fe3f3be0)
  • PR Aino Q1-2021 ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bcbf0f23-b020-4bec-8b49-04d2102b3a15)

AINO HEALTH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.