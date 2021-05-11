

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation remained stable in April, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in April, same as seen in March.



Prices for fuels was 18.3 percent higher in April, while prices for food were 2.2 percent cheaper.



Inflation increased in April, mainly due to higher prices for electricity, gas, clothes and shoes, the agency said.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, eased to 1.7 percent in April from 1.9 percent in March.



