DJ Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 11-May-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 10-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.4321 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7247203 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 104170 EQS News ID: 1194916 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194916&application_name=news

