Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
11.05.2021 | 09:49
Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

11-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 10-May-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.0531 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58319355 
CODE: CRBL LN 
ISIN: LU1829218749 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CRBL LN 
Sequence No.:  104270 
EQS News ID:  1195018 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195018&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

