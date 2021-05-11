DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 11-May-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 10/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 20049.8452 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 416120 CODE: JPNY =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 104352 EQS News ID: 1195100 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195100&application_name=news

