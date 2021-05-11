Telin chooses Odine's Orion Solution to Drive Global Expansion and Business Automation

ISTANBUL, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine Solutions, Telco-Cloud Systems Integrator & OSS/BSS Software Provider, is pleased to announce, Telin, a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom) has deployed Odine's End-to-End Wholesale Voice Management platform, to enable dynamic management and real-time visibility to manage the rapidly changing demands of the voice industry.

Deployed & integrated with Telin's core network elements, the non-disruptive transition to Odine's ORION platform has enabled enhanced services with no downtime or service outages to Telin's customers and suppliers. The Odine Orion solution will additionally bring high-performance real-time dynamic routing policy & optimization, and comprehensive monitoring & alerting for Telin, who recently launched a connectivity marketplace for Wholesale Voice, SMS, and Virtual Numbers trading called NeuTrafiX, where real time visibility and control is essential.

"We conceived NeuTrafiX, which provides an absolute transparent platform for wholesale buyers and sellers to interact and trade directly, moving from a competitive environment to a collaborative one. Every buyer in NeuTrafiX enabled to the next level of BYOC with CYOC built on a programmable cloud communications platform. Also, we have attempted to digitalize lots of business processes and operations for trading commodities above. We believe Odine Solutions will strengthen the performance of Telin's Voice Service including Telin as NeuTrafiX member," said Nicholas Soo, EVP Voice & Mobility Sales Telin.

"Odine Solutions is pleased to be part of Telin's ongoing international growth plans in 2021 and beyond. Overcoming the challenge of a non-disruptive migration and go live is a big hurdle for operators and often seen as a barrier to change. Odine Solutions has the systems engineering, migration and onboarding expertise to make this happen for operators, and we are pleased to have enabled Telin to make the change they needed to enable growth and more agile services in the future," said Nick Cowley, Global Sales Director of Odine Solutions.

Telin is committed to providing high-quality services that reach all parts of the world backed with global infrastructures includes 207,260Km cable system length, 58 Points of Presences (PoP), 10 global offices, and more than 19 Tier II to Tier IV Data Centres to Enable Your Global Digital Business and Solution.

Odine Solutions is a leading Systems Integrator focusing on Tier-1 Mobile Network Function Virtualization in EMEA with unparalleled expertise in production deployments of private & hybrid Telco Clouds.

Odine Solutions also owns and manages a private cloud infrastructure built on Odine Nebula and Odine Orion enabling a powerful suite of intelligent wholesale voice business management applications as PaaS/SaaS offerings for CSPs, Wholesale Voice/Data Aggregators and MNOs in 36 countries through regional POPs located in the USA and UK, and regional offices in Istanbul, London, Prague, Dubai and Lahore.

