Tier1 Taps FinTech Veteran James C. Mitchell to Accelerate Global Expansion

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1 Financial Solutions ("Tier1"), a leading provider of client relationship management ("CRM"), AML compliance and fraud prevention solutions, has appointed James C. Mitchell as Managing Director (International), responsible for accelerating the adoption of the company's advanced CRM and compliance solutions across Europe, and driving further global expansion in Asia Pacific.

Based in London, Mitchell has over 18 years' experience in the financial and capital markets space. Before joining Tier1, Mitchell was Sales Director for Capital Markets EMEA at FIS, where he oversaw their EMEA post-trade and regulatory compliance sales team. Prior to this, he was Director of Sales at Reval for over seven years, and has also held various senior sales roles at BottomLine Technologies, SunGard and Wall Street Systems.

"Nearly 50% of Tier1's business is outside of North America and demand is even stronger as we begin to emerge from COVID," said Tier1 Financial Solutions CEO, Jiro Okochi. "I'm excited to work with James again as Tier1's Managing Director driving our international expansion. His extensive experience in the financial services industry, combined with his knowledge of SaaS solutions, will be crucial to accelerating our footprint in EMEA and APAC."

"There are enormous pressures on financial firms globally to deliver more with less. Many, however, do not have the infrastructure to streamline workflows and activate client data," said Mitchell. "I'm looking forward to working with Tier1, which is providing a one-stop shop of compliance and CRM capabilities for businesses to increase productivity, maximize revenue-generating opportunities from client interactions and increased customer knowledge."

Recently, Tier1 expanded its range of digital transformation solutions through the acquisition of Alessa, a compliance and financial crime prevention software solution, to optimize client relationship workflows and reduce regulatory compliance risk; and acquisition of Satuit Technologies, a global leader in asset management CRM software solutions, to enhance its buy-side CRM capabilities. The Company also launched a pre-packaged CRM delivery model to provide real-time and mobile access to secure, client intelligence, enabling firms of all sizes to build more profitable business relationships.