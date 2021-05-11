Klövern AB (publ): Klövern - Notice of written procedure





Klövern AB).



Klövern AB (publ)





For further information, pleasecontact:

Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 76 855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. Email: info@klovern.se.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment